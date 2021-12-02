Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.