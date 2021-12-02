Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,414 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 1,342,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

