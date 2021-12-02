Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,490. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.28.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

