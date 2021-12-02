Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPIFF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

