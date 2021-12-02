Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 615 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.07. 270,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.