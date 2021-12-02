Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.