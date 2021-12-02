Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $46,099,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. 91,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,220. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.