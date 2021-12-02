Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,366. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

