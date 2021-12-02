Novacoin Trading Down 19.1% This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $615,870.22 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.90 or 0.97675662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.38 or 0.00652305 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

