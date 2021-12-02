Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.00 and last traded at $201.00. Approximately 22,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,637,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.63.

Specifically, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,029 shares of company stock worth $43,049,178 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

