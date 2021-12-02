Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.29 and last traded at $201.50. 69,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,631,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,224.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,029 shares of company stock valued at $43,049,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

