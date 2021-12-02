NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 7.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.07. 3,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 741,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Specifically, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -337.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NovoCure by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

