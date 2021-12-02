Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells $9,027,418.95 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 478.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 371,776 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

