Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells $9,027,418.95 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NUAN opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.
