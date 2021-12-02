Nuggets (NUG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 51.9% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $47.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.36 or 0.07968470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.91 or 0.99763018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

