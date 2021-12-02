NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01.

