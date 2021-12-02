Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 197,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
