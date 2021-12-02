Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 197,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.45.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.