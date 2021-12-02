Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,850 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 197,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

