Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.