Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Head to Head Contrast

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.75 $9.84 million $2.35 9.26 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

