NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $34,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

