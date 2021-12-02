NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE:LNC opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

