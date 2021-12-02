NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.26

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 458680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

