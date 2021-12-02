NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.39. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

