NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

