Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 2,745 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 343.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.