Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,384 shares of company stock worth $69,352,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

