Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 45,849 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,849 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $182.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $332.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

