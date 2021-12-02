Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

