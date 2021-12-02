Odyssey Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $332,914.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

