Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. 2,396,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.