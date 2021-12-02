Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.762-1.772 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.81.

OLLI stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

