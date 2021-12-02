Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Trading Down 4.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares were down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $112.80. Approximately 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 in the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 29.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

