ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.03 million and a P/E ratio of -91.11.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

