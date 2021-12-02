ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 36428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Specifically, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

