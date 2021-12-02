Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,828. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

