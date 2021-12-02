Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $2.89. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 405,714 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

