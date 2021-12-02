OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 271,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

