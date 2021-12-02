OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and $411,654.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

