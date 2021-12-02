Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.