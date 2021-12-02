Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 67,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,663. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a PE ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

