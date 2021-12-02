Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 31.4% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW)’s stock price traded up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 111,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 72,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36.

About Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.