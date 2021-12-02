Open Platform Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.14 million and $50,793.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

