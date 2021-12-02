Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $487.52 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 572,402,164 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

