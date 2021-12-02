Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil Purchases 60,000 Shares

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil acquired 60,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

