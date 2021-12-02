Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $53,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

MRNA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.02. 156,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.29. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

