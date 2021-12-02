Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $669.40. 22,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,885. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.06 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

