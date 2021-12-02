Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 445,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,426,000. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.