Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $78.52 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 156,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.