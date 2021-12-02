Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,883,927 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,883,927 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,293. General Electric has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.85, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

