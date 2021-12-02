Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.64 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

